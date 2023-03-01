מדריך חברות
Centric Software משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Centric Software נע בין $101,570 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$255,000 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Centric Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

מעצב מוצר
Median $150K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $123K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$102K

מנהל מוצר
$159K
מכירות
$174K
אדריכל פתרונות
$255K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

