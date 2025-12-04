ספריית חברות
Centre for Development of Telematics
Centre for Development of Telematics מנהל הנדסת תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in India ב-Centre for Development of Telematics נע בין ₹3.48M לבין ₹4.87M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Centre for Development of Telematics. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$42.9K - $51.9K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$39.6K$42.9K$51.9K$55.3K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Centre for Development of Telematics?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Centre for Development of Telematics in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹4,868,539. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centre for Development of Telematics עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in India הוא ₹3,483,523.

