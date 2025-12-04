ספריית חברות
Centre for Development of Telematics
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in India ב-Centre for Development of Telematics נע בין ₹1.75M לבין ₹2.49M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Centre for Development of Telematics. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$22.6K - $25.7K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$19.9K$22.6K$25.7K$28.3K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Centre for Development of Telematics?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-Centre for Development of Telematics in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹2,493,916. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centre for Development of Telematics עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in India הוא ₹1,754,195.

