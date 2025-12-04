ספריית חברות
CentralSquare Technologies
CentralSquare Technologies אדריכל פתרונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אדריכל פתרונות in United States ב-CentralSquare Technologies נע בין $147K לבין $206K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של CentralSquare Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$159K - $185K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$147K$159K$185K$206K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב CentralSquare Technologies?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-CentralSquare Technologies in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $205,870. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CentralSquare Technologies עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in United States הוא $147,050.

משאבים נוספים

