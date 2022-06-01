ספריית חברות
Central California Alliance for Health
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Central California Alliance for Health משכורות

המשכורת של Central California Alliance for Health נעה בין $140,700 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $179,100 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Central California Alliance for Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
טכנולוג מידע
$141K
מהנדס תוכנה
$179K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Central California Alliance for Health הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $179,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Central California Alliance for Health הוא $159,900.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Central California Alliance for Health

חברות קשורות

  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/central-california-alliance-for-health/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.