ספריית חברות
Centiro
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Centiro משכורות

המשכורת של Centiro נעה בין $7,468 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $11,831 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Centiro. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מדען נתונים
$11.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
$7.5K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Centiro הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $11,831. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centiro הוא $9,649.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Centiro

חברות קשורות

  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/centiro/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.