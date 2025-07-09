ספריית חברות
Centific
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Centific משכורות

המשכורת של Centific נעה בין $50,250 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $287,430 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Centific. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/10/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $70K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
Median $95K
שירות לקוחות
$68.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
משאבי אנוש
$50.3K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$68.6K
מנהל תוכנית
$287K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$80.1K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Centific הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $287,430. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centific הוא $70,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Centific

חברות קשורות

  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • Stripe
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים