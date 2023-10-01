ספריית חברות
Centerview Partners
Centerview Partners משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Centerview Partners היא $330,000 עבור בנקאי השקעות . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Centerview Partners. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

בנקאי השקעות
Median $330K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Centerview Partners הוא בנקאי השקעות עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $330,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centerview Partners הוא $330,000.

משאבים נוספים

