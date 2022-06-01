ספריית חברות
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention משכורות

המשכורת של Centers for Disease Control and Prevention נעה בין $111,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $195,975 עבור חוקר UX ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/10/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $111K

אינפורמטיקה רפואית

Economist
Median $140K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$133K

מנהל פרויקט
$149K
חוקר UX
$196K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention הוא חוקר UX at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $195,975. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention הוא $140,000.

