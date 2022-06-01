ספריית חברות
Centerfield
Centerfield משכורות

המשכורת של Centerfield נעה בין $58,531 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $248,750 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Centerfield. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/10/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$122K
שיווק
$249K
מעצב מוצר
$58.5K

מכירות
$151K
מהנדס תוכנה
$101K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Centerfield הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $248,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Centerfield הוא $121,605.

משאבים נוספים