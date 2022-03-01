ספריית חברות
Celigo
Celigo משכורות

המשכורת של Celigo נעה בין $22,783 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $207,000 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Celigo. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $29.5K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מנהל מוצר
Median $207K
פיתוח עסקי
$73.6K

הצלחת לקוחות
$98.3K
יועץ ניהולי
$122K
שיווק
$201K
תפעול שיווק
$22.8K
מעצב מוצר
$62.1K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$59.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$98K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Celigo הוא מנהל מוצר עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $207,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Celigo הוא $85,815.

