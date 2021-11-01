ספריית חברות
Cedar
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Cedar משכורות

המשכורת של Cedar נעה בין $121,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $235,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cedar. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/10/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $235K
מדען נתונים
Median $150K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
מנהל מוצר
Median $121K
גיוס
Median $145K
משאבי אנוש
$149K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$158K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $229K
חוקר UX
$124K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cedar הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $235,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cedar הוא $150,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Cedar

חברות קשורות

  • Kyruus
  • Redox
  • medCPU
  • Updox
  • Proofpoint
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים