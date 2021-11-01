ספריית חברות
Cedar
    אודות

    Cedar’s mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. Cedar is fulfilling this mission by addressing the root cause of affordability in healthcare: insufficient access to the information and resources necessary to pay a healthcare bill.

    Leveraging 200+ integrations with ecosystem partners, Cedar has built a unique, innovative platform that simplifies the fragmented reality of healthcare billing in a convenient, simple user experience—all powered by data science and interactive design.

    cedar.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2016
    שנת הקמה
    400
    מספר עובדים
    $100M-$250M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

