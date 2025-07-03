Career Confidential משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Career Confidential נעה בין $33,182 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס אזרחי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $49,251 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Career Confidential. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

מהנדס אזרחי
$33.2K
מגייס
$38.4K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$44.6K

מהנדס תוכנה
$49.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Career Confidential הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $49,251. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Career Confidential הוא $41,485.

