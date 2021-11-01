מדריך חברות
Caption Health
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Caption Health משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Caption Health נע בין $129,848 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$186,563 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Caption Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/13/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

אנליסט עסקי
$130K
מנהל מוצר
$187K
מהנדס תוכנה
$164K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Caption Health הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $186,563. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Caption Health הוא $164,175.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Caption Health

חברות קשורות

  • BCG
  • FireEye
  • Modern Health
  • Mindstrong
  • Carbon Health
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים