ספריית חברות
Capital Technology Group
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    Capital Technology Group is a consulting company that offers technical leadership and expertise in various business needs and information technologies. They specialize in enterprise architecture, application integration, custom application development, big data, and search. With a team of experienced consultants, they manage the entire software development lifecycle, from understanding business requirements to delivering high-quality software. They have been serving government and commercial clients in the Washington, DC area since 2010.

    capitaltg.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2010
    שנת הקמה
    60
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

