Canadian Solar משכורות

המשכורת של Canadian Solar נעה בין $68,241 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $298,500 עבור משפטי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Canadian Solar. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$81.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$68.2K
משפטי
$299K

מהנדס מכונות
$134K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Canadian Solar הוא משפטי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $298,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Canadian Solar הוא $107,963.

משאבים נוספים