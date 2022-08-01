מדריך חברות
Campus First
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך
תובנות מובילות
  • תרום משהו ייחודי על Campus First שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Driven by innovation, Campus First is a boutique development and management firm that’s dedicated to reinventing the student housing experience. With in-depth knowledge of today’s student housing market, this full-service management company caters to the needs of individual communities, including students and parents alike. From world-class amenities to securing the perfect location, every property in the Campus First portfolio offers students an exciting opportunity to live life to the fullest, all the while giving them the space and the means to excel in an academic environment.

    campus1st.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2014
    שנת הקמה
    45
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר הנכנס שלך

    הירשם ל הצעות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי בדוא"ל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן באמצעות reCAPTCHA, ומדיניות הפרטיות של Google ו מדיניות פרטיות ו תנאי שירות חלים.

    משרות מומלצות

      לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Campus First

    חברות קשורות

    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • צפה בכל החברות ➜

    משאבים אחרים