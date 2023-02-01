מדריך חברות
Cambridge Associates
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Cambridge Associates משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Cambridge Associates נע בין $62,088 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$201,070 עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cambridge Associates. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

אנליסט עסקי
$201K
אנליסט נתונים
$80.4K
מדען נתונים
$134K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
אנליסט פיננסי
$62.1K
מהנדס תוכנה
$86.8K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cambridge Associates הוא אנליסט עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $201,070. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cambridge Associates הוא $86,832.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Cambridge Associates

חברות קשורות

  • Apple
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Netflix
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים