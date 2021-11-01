ספריית חברות
Cambia Health Solutions
Cambia Health Solutions משכורות

המשכורת של Cambia Health Solutions נעה בין $74,157 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $274,365 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cambia Health Solutions. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $112K
רואה חשבון
$137K
אקטואר
$137K

אנליסט עסקי
$74.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$83.6K
מנהל מוצר
$122K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$274K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cambia Health Solutions הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $274,365. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cambia Health Solutions הוא $122,385.

