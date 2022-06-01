ספריית חברות
Bynder
Bynder משכורות

המשכורת של Bynder נעה בין $56,013 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $158,308 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bynder. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $70.7K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מעצב מוצר
Median $56K
מדען נתונים
$72K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$64.7K
שיווק
$66.9K
מנהל מוצר
$158K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$130K
The highest paying role reported at Bynder is מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bynder is $70,728.

