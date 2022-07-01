ספריית חברות
Bybit
Bybit משכורות

המשכורת של Bybit נעה בין $29,850 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $131,829 עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bybit. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $110K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

אנליסט נתונים
Median $118K
אנליסט עסקי
$132K

שיווק
$73.9K
מהנדס מכונות
$50.2K
מעצב מוצר
$111K
מנהל מוצר
$67.9K
מכירות
$29.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bybit הוא אנליסט עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $131,829. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bybit הוא $91,900.

