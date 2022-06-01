ספריית חברות
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell משכורות

המשכורת של Burns & McDonnell נעה בין $9,278 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס אזרחי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $231,761 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Burns & McDonnell. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס חשמל
Median $111K
מהנדס חומרה
Median $144K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $74K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס מכונות
Median $110K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $210K
אנליסט עסקי
$129K
מהנדס אזרחי
$9.3K
מהנדס בקרה
$95.8K
מעצב תעשייתי
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
יועץ ניהולי
$99.5K
מהנדס MEP
$131K
מעצב מוצר
$119K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$232K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Burns & McDonnell הוא ארכיטקט פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $231,761. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Burns & McDonnell הוא $115,100.

משאבים נוספים