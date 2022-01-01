ספריית חברות
Bungie
Bungie משכורות

המשכורת של Bungie נעה בין $108,455 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור Cybersecurity Analyst ברמה הנמוכה לבין $285,420 עבור שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bungie. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $163K

מהנדס תוכנה משחקי וידאו

משאבי אנוש
$187K
שיווק
$285K

מנהל מוצר
$249K
גיוס
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$143K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bungie הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $285,420. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bungie הוא $186,930.

