הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in Canada ב-BuildDirect נע בין CA$108K לבין CA$147K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של BuildDirect. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$83.7K - $101K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$78.2K$83.7K$101K$107K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב BuildDirect?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-BuildDirect in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$146,974. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BuildDirect עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in Canada הוא CA$107,697.

