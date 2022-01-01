BT משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של BT נע בין $7,650 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$256,275 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BT. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $20.3K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $43.6K
ראש מטה
$88.3K

שירות לקוחות
$29.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$7.7K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$47.8K
מדען נתונים
$17.5K
אנליסט פיננסי
$88.3K
מהנדס חומרה
$119K
משאבי אנוש
$48.4K
משפטי
$184K
שיווק
$107K
מעצב מוצר
$42.7K
מנהל מוצר
$73.2K
מנהל תוכנית
$113K
מנהל פרויקטים
$9.4K
מכירות
$256K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$80.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$61K
אדריכל פתרונות
$52.3K

אדריכל נתונים

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$74.2K
כותב טכני
$10.9K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$81.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BT הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $256,275. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BT הוא $61,004.

משאבים אחרים