הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משאבי אנוש in Korea, South ב-Brown-Forman נע בין ₩69.87M לבין ₩97.32M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Brown-Forman. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$52.9K - $62.4K
Korea, South
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$49.4K$52.9K$62.4K$68.8K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משאבי אנוש ב-Brown-Forman in Korea, South עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₩97,322,131. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Brown-Forman עבור תפקיד משאבי אנוש in Korea, South הוא ₩69,872,299.

משאבים נוספים

