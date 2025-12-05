ספריית חברות
Brooklyn Chinese-American Association
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association מהנדס תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in Ghana ב-Brooklyn Chinese-American Association נע בין GHS 1.37M לבין GHS 1.91M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Brooklyn Chinese-American Association. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$136K - $160K
Ghana
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$127K$136K$160K$176K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מהנדס תוכנה דיווחים ב Brooklyn Chinese-American Association כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Brooklyn Chinese-American Association?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס תוכנה מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Brooklyn Chinese-American Association in Ghana עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של GHS 1,911,335. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Brooklyn Chinese-American Association עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Ghana הוא GHS 1,372,240.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Brooklyn Chinese-American Association

חברות קשורות

  • Square
  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Microsoft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/brooklyn-chinese-american-association/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.