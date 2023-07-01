ספריית חברות
Brightspire Capital
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    BrightSpire Capital is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It operates in the United States and qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, the company changed its name to BrightSpire Capital in June 2021. It was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York City.

    brightspire.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2018
    שנת הקמה
    55
    מספר עובדים
    $250M-$500M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

