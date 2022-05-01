ספריית חברות
Bright Health
Bright Health משכורות

המשכורת של Bright Health נעה בין $127,160 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $249,240 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bright Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מנהל מוצר
$249K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $127K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$216K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bright Health הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $249,240. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bright Health הוא $216,075.

משאבים נוספים