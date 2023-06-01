ספריית חברות
Boost Payment Solutions
תובנות מובילות
    אודות

    Boost Payment Solutions is a fintech company that offers technology-enabled solutions to optimize the use and acceptance of commercial cards. It has reinvented how commercial card payments are initiated, accepted, and processed for thousands of companies worldwide. Boost is the only fintech acquirer exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace, making commercial cards a cost-effective, scalable, and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. It has a global footprint and is headquartered in New York, NY.

    http://www.boostb2b.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2009
    שנת הקמה
    71
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    משאבים נוספים