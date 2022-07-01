מדריך חברות
Bombora
Bombora משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bombora נע בין $109,450 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$151,875 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bombora. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/20/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $152K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $147K
מנהל מוצר
$109K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Bombora is מדען נתונים with a yearly total compensation of $151,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bombora is $147,000.

