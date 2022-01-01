ספריית חברות
BlueVine
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

BlueVine משכורות

המשכורת של BlueVine נעה בין $100,890 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $270,000 עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BlueVine. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
פיתוח עסקי
Median $270K
אנליסט נתונים
$101K
אנליסט פיננסי
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
שיווק
$149K
מנהל שותפים
$259K
מעצב מוצר
Median $151K
מנהל מוצר
$199K
מהנדס תוכנה
$141K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$264K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BlueVine הוא פיתוח עסקי עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $270,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BlueVine הוא $151,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור BlueVine

חברות קשורות

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים