ספריית חברות
Bluefin
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על Bluefin שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    BLUEFIN is a tech-enabled facility asset management consulting company that helps facility owners and operators manage their roofs, walls, pavement, and energy usage. They provide reliable forecasts of future spending and significant savings through a balanced approach to facility asset management. BLUEFIN works closely with in-house facility management teams to improve facility asset reliability, generate cost savings, maximize procurement management, prevent business disruption, reduce energy costs, and provide a platform to procure energy at the lowest possible cost. They are a division of Mantis Innovation Group.

    bluefinllc.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2005
    שנת הקמה
    126
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Bluefin

    חברות קשורות

    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים