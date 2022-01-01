מדריך חברות
Blue Origin
Blue Origin משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Blue Origin נע בין $90,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$249,312 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blue Origin. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

מהנדס איכות

מהנדס ייצור

מהנדס תרמי

מהנדס CAE

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס מערכות

מהנדס חומרה
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

מהנדס חומרה משובצת

מהנדס אווירוחלל
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

מנהל פרויקט טכנולוגי

מנהל מוצר
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
מהנדס חומרים
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
מהנדס חשמל
Median $200K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $90K
מנהל פרויקטים
Median $146K
תפעול עסקי
$102K
מהנדס כימיה
$91.5K
מהנדס בקרה
$171K
פיתוח תאגידי
$246K
אנליסט נתונים
$164K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$244K
אנליסט פיננסי
$154K
משאבי אנוש
$136K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$198K
מעצב מוצר
$218K
מנהל תוכנית
$225K
מגייס
$99.3K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$150K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$212K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Blue Origin'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $249,312 ücretle מנהל מוצר at the L4 level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Blue Origin'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $151,333'dır.

