Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan משכורות

המשכורת של Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan נעה בין $64,521 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $153,326 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/31/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$70.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$74.5K
מדען נתונים
$80.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$153K
מהנדס תוכנה
$64.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $153,326. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan הוא $74,535.

