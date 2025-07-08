ספריית חברות
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts משכורות

המשכורת של Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts נעה בין $68,904 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $169,540 עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/31/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$170K
מעצב מוצר
$68.9K
מנהל מוצר
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מנהל פרויקט
$119K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts הוא אנליסט עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $169,540. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts הוא $128,300.

משאבים נוספים