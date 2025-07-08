Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas נעה בין $90,450 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $140,700 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/31/2025

$160K

אנליסט נתונים
$103K
מדען נתונים
$141K
מהנדס תוכנה
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $140,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas הוא $103,490.

משאבים נוספים