הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in United States ב-Blue Acorn iCi נע בין $205K לבין $293K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Blue Acorn iCi. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$235K - $275K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$205K$235K$275K$293K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Blue Acorn iCi?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Blue Acorn iCi in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $292,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blue Acorn iCi עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $205,000.

