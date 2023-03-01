ספריית חברות
Blinkist
Blinkist משכורות

המשכורת של Blinkist נעה בין $49,575 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $165,219 עבור ראש מטה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blinkist. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $76.2K
ראש מטה
$165K
משאבי אנוש
$53.4K

שיווק
$49.6K
מנהל מוצר
$115K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$95.5K
שאלות נפוצות

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Blinkist er ראש מטה at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $165,219. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Blinkist er $85,814.

משאבים נוספים