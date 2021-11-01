ספריית חברות
Blend360
Blend360 משכורות

המשכורת של Blend360 נעה בין $23,422 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $160,800 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blend360. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/5/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $23.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $31.6K

מהנדס נתונים

אנליסט עסקי
Median $100K

אנליסט נתונים
$53.7K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$161K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blend360 הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $160,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blend360 הוא $53,730.

