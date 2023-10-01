ספריית חברות
Blankfactor
Blankfactor משכורות

המשכורת של Blankfactor נעה בין $23,623 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $180,900 עבור Information Technologist (IT) ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blankfactor. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
מהנדס תוכנה
$23.6K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$112K
שאלות נפוצות

