Blackstone משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Blackstone נע בין $40,903 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$300,000 עבור הון סיכון בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blackstone. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט פיננסי
Median $110K
הון סיכון
Median $300K

עמית

אנליסט

מדען נתונים
Median $150K
מנהל מוצר
Median $155K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $135K
אנליסט עסקי
$40.9K
פיתוח עסקי
$133K
הצלחת לקוחות
$109K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$139K
בנקאי השקעות
$168K
משפטי
$219K
שיווק
$199K
מנהל פרויקטים
$48K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$136K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$207K
אדריכל פתרונות
$60.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blackstone הוא הון סיכון עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $300,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blackstone הוא $146,731.

