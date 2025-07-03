ספריית חברות
Blacklane
Blacklane משכורות

המשכורת של Blacklane נעה בין $40,542 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הנמוכה לבין $153,263 עבור תפעול שיווק ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blacklane. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $87.9K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$64.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$73K

תפעול שיווק
$153K
מנהל מוצר
$105K
מנהל תוכנית
$40.5K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Blacklane is תפעול שיווק at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blacklane is $80,442.

משאבים נוספים