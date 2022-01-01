ספריית חברות
Blackbaud
Blackbaud משכורות

המשכורת של Blackbaud נעה בין $41,650 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $223,875 עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blackbaud. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מנהל מוצר
Median $98.1K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $106K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $180K
אנליסט עסקי
$81.3K
פיתוח עסקי
$62.3K
שירות לקוחות
$41.7K
משאבי אנוש
$224K
מעצב מוצר
$101K
מכירות
$95.7K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


לוח זמני הבשלה

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.4%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בBlackbaud, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.4% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.40% שנתי)

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blackbaud הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $223,875. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blackbaud הוא $100,500.

