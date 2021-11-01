מדריך חברות
Black Sesame Technologies
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Black Sesame Technologies משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Black Sesame Technologies נע בין $85,224 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$193,800 עבור מהנדס חומרה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Black Sesame Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $190K
מהנדס חומרה
$194K
משאבי אנוש
$85.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Black Sesame Technologies הוא מהנדס חומרה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $193,800. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Black Sesame Technologies הוא $190,000.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Black Sesame Technologies

חברות קשורות

  • Argo AI
  • Credit Karma
  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Databricks
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים