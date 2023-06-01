מדריך חברות
Bitvavo
Bitvavo משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bitvavo נע בין $77,652 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$137,703 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bitvavo. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $104K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מדען נתונים
$77.7K
מנהל מוצר
$130K

מנהל פרויקטים
$138K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bitvavo הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $137,703. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bitvavo הוא $117,110.

