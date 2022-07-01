ספריית חברות
BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics משכורות

המשכורת של BioXcel Therapeutics נעה בין $99,818 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $102,008 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BioXcel Therapeutics. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

מנהל מדע נתונים
$99.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
$102K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BioXcel Therapeutics הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $102,008. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BioXcel Therapeutics הוא $100,913.

משאבים נוספים

