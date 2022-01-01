ספריית חברות
Bio-Techne
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Bio-Techne משכורות

המשכורת של Bio-Techne נעה בין $84,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $157,785 עבור מהנדס מכונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bio-Techne. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/9/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $84K
מדען נתונים
$121K
מהנדס מכונות
$158K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
מנהל תוכנית
$121K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bio-Techne הוא מהנדס מכונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $157,785. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bio-Techne הוא $120,747.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Bio-Techne

חברות קשורות

  • Cerner
  • EPAM Systems
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Honeywell
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים