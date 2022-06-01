מדריך חברות
BigBear.ai
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

BigBear.ai משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BigBear.ai נע בין $109,450 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$173,865 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BigBear.ai. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $118K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

הצלחת לקוחות
$171K
מדען נתונים
$109K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
מעצב מוצר
$174K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BigBear.ai הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $173,865. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BigBear.ai הוא $144,363.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור BigBear.ai

חברות קשורות

  • Rippling
  • Rubrik
  • Cloudera
  • Lattice
  • Plaid
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים